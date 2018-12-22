Man climbs National Christmas Tree near White House

WASHINGTON (AP) — A man who climbed the National Christmas Tree near the White House Friday evening has been taken to a hospital for psychiatric evaluation, local media report.

NBC4 TV in Washington says U.S. Park Police believed the man, who has not been identified, was in emotional distress and negotiated with him to climb down.

The tree is on the Ellipse just south of the White House.

NBC4 says some Christmas lights were damaged in the incident.

WJLA-TV reports that the tree's lights have been turned off and will remain dark for the rest of the night.