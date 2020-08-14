Man convicted in killings ordered to mental health facility

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — A jury that found a Green Bay-area man guilty of killing his ex-girlfriend and her mother determined Thursday he should be committed to a mental health facility and not serve prison time.

Brown County jurors on Wednesday found 30-year-old Jacob Cayer guilty of fatally beating Heesun “Sunny” Teague and stabbing her adult daughter, Sabrina Teague, in June 2016. He was also found guilty of attempted first-degree homicide for attacking Sabrina Teague’s boyfriend, Joel Kennedy.

A psychiatrist hired by prosecutors testified Thursday that Cayer suffers from a mental disease, and shouldn’t be criminally liable for his actions, WLUK-TV reported. Neither the defense or prosecutors sought additional psychiatric reviews.

The jury determined Cayer had a mental defect at the time of the murders, and he was not aware of the severity of his actions.

During testimony, Cayer denied killing the two or attacking Kennedy and said prior statements to police were just assumptions. The trial was delayed several times since the murders to determine Cayer’s competency.