Man convicted of sexually abusing 3 children dies in prison

ONTARIO, Ore. (AP) — A southern Oregon man convicted of sexually abusing three children has died in prison, officials said.

Leo Barton, 80, was lodged at Snake River Correctional Institution in Ontario, according to the Oregon Department of Corrections, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported. The Oregon State Police has been notified and a medical examiner will determine a cause of death, which is standard practice.

Barton was convicted in 2018 of five counts of first-degree sex abuse and single counts of sodomy and unlawful sexual penetration, according to court records. His earliest release date was in 2075, officials said.

The News-Review in Roseburg reported in 2018 that Barton and his lawyer maintained his innocence and claimed one of his victims touched him first.

Court records list Barton as having lived in the small Douglas County city of Winston. The News-Review reported he lived in nearby Roseburg.