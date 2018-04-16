Man dead after standoff sent threatening, graphic letters to Fairfield women

FAIRFIELD — Police believe a Pennsylvanian man, who shot himself after a five-hour standoff with law enforcement last week, was behind threatening and sexually graphic letters sent to several local women.

Fairfield Chief Gary MacNamara said there are no indications that Joseph Polin, 46, of Hazelton, PA., was working with anyone else to send letters to four town women in their early 20’s. Some of the letters contained photo collages of the women that were taken from their social media accounts, police said.

“They were very graphic, very specific letters,” Lt. Michael Gagner, the head of the detective division said.

Hazelton police went to Polin’s home last Monday to check out a social media threat. After a five-hour standoff, Polin shot himself. Police then discovered that Polin had been sending letters and email to girls and young women in 29 states, as well as Canada, England and China.

“If you read the letters, they would give the appearance of being from someone they knew,” MacNamara said.

Gagner, who said the department began receiving complaints about the letters on April 12, said the letter mentioned names of the women’s friends, but never made any reference to any specific incidents.

“He didn’t know any of those people,” Gagner said. The letters, which threatened the women with kidnapping, were all postmarked in Hazelton, he said.

When detectives contacted the Hazelton police, MacNamara said they learned of the extent of the situation.

“It seems fairly recent,” Gagner said. “We think they were all mailed at the same time. I don’t know what triggered it.”

MacNamara said that while no one appears to be in any danger, it does highlight the risks of having a public social media account. He said the department will continue to the investigate the letters.