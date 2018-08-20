Man dies after being dragged by pickup for nearly a mile

VALLEJO, Calif. (AP) — Northern California authorities say a man was dragged for nearly a mile by a pickup before dying from his injuries.

The Vallejo Police Department says a Vallejo woman found the dead man under her Chevrolet pickup truck early Monday after reportedly hitting him about three-quarters of a mile from where she stopped.

The San Francisco Chronicle reports paramedics were called but the man, who was not identified, died at the scene. The man was in his 40s or 50s.

The 28-year-old driver has a suspended license and an outstanding warrant, but police say drugs or alcohol did not appear to play a role in the collision. She is cooperating with the investigation.

Vallejo is about 30 miles (48 kilometers) northeast of San Francisco.