Man dies after being hurt trimming tree in Indianapolis yard

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Authorities say a man has died after apparently being injured while trimming a tree in his Indianapolis backyard.

The fire department says the 62-year-old man's sister went to the home to check on him Thursday when she couldn't contact him and found him unresponsive in the tree about 35 feet (10.7 meters) from the ground.

The man had a helmet, harness and rope system that he was apparently using. The fire department says he may have been struck by a branch that snapped.

Firefighters couldn't get their trucks near the tree, so a department of public works bucket truck was used to help get the man's body down.

The death is under investigation. The man's name wasn't immediately released.