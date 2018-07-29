Man dies after being pulled from waters off LI

SHIRLEY, N.Y. (AP) — Authorities say a man swimming after lifeguards had gone off duty was pulled from the Atlantic Ocean and later pronounced dead.

Suffolk County police say Juan Martinez, 53, of Manorville, New York, was swimming at Smith Point County Park in Shirley, New York, around 8 p.m. Saturday when he became distressed and went under water.

Police officers removed him from the ocean and he was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The county medical examiner will determine a cause of death.