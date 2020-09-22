https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/news/article/Man-dies-after-fight-in-southeast-Kansas-15586224.php
Man dies after fight in southeast Kansas, authorities say
IOLA, Kan. (AP) — Authorities are investigating a man's death after a fight in southeast Kansas.
The Kansas Bureau of Investigation said in a news release that Iola police found 34-year-old Jamie Martin lying in a driveway while responding Monday afternoon to a 911 call about the fight. Martin was rushed to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead less than an hour later.
The KBI says the investigation is ongoing.
