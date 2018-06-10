Man dies from electrocution injuries

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (AP) — A Rhode Island man has died from electrocution injuries sustained while painting.

WPRI-TV reports the 64-year-old Pawtucket man was electrocuted after 1 p.m. Friday while working on a Woonsocket home. He died Saturday afternoon at Rhode Island Hospital.

Representatives from National Grid and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration responded to the scene. The workman's name has not been released.

A spokesman for the utility company says the man "came in contact" with an electric wire. The area was de-energized for first responders.

Information from: WPRI-TV, http://www.wpri.com