Man dies in Iowa crash while fleeing Cedar Rapids police

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say a man died after his car slammed into a utility pole while he was fleeing from Cedar Rapids police.

Cedar Rapids Police say the chase began around 10 p.m. Saturday when an officer tried to stop a BMW that was driving recklessly.

The suspect fled south on Rockford Road at a high speed before the driver lost control of the vehicle and veered off the road into a utility pole.

The driver died at the scene of the crash. The driver’s name wasn’t immediately released Sunday.