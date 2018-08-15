https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/news/article/Man-dies-in-apparent-drowning-off-south-end-of-13157990.php
Troopers identify man who died off south Kodiak Island
KODIAK, Alaska (AP) — Alaska State Troopers say a man who drowned off the south side of Kodiak island was from the city of Kodiak.
Forty-seven-year-old Blake Gloria died after falling into ocean water.
The Coast Guard late Monday afternoon reported that an unconscious man was receiving CPR about a mile from the fish cannery at Alitak at the southern tip of the island.
Alaska State Troopers say Gloria was in a skiff that overturned.
