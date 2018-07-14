Man dies when motorcycle hits stone wall

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut man has died from being ejected from his motorcycle during a crash.

Police say 33-year-old Angel Gonzalez lost control of his motorcycle early Saturday morning in New Haven and was ejected from the bike when he struck a stone wall.

He was transported to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Gonzalez was travelling with a group of motorcyclists at the time of the crash, which remains under investigation.