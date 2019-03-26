Man dies while rappelling down cliff in Death Valley

DEATH VALLEY NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (AP) — Federal authorities say a Southern California man died in a fall while rappelling down a 380-foot cliff in Death Valley National Park.

Park officials say Matthew Yaussi of Glendale fell on Saturday near Titus Canyon. His body was recovered the next day.

Officials say the accident happened while the 41-year-old and a companion were canyoneering — an activity that combines hiking, climbing and rappelling.