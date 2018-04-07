Man drops gun during Kilmer town hall meeting in Bremerton

BREMERTON, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say a man found a handgun on the floor at a town hall forum hosted by U.S. Rep. Derek Kilmer at Olympic College.

The Kitsap Sun reports no one was injured during the Thursday event.

Bremerton Police Department Capt. Tom Wolfe says the owner of the gun left the building before he could be identified.

Olympic College spokesman Shawn Devine says about 75 people attended the forum on topics related to education.

Devine says with about half the audience still there as the forum ended, someone in the audience noticed a gun on the floor in the second row.

Police reports say Kilmer's spokesman Timothy Biba moved to secure the weapon when an elderly male approached.

Police reports say the man sheepishly said it was his gun, picked it up, tucked it in his hat and left the building."

Information from: Kitsap Sun, http://www.kitsapsun.com/