Man drowns after boat capsizes in Carolina Beach Inlet

WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — Authorities in North Carolina are investigating the capsizing of a boat that lead to the death of a man Saturday.

The boat with four men on board capsized in the Carolina Beach Inlet, WECT-TV reported. North Carolina Wildlife Officer Clayton Ludwick said the boat attempted to turn around when a wave hit it and swamped it.

The news outlet reported three of the men were pulled from the water. The body of Charles Boyd Jamison, 72, of Garner, was recovered.

Ludwick said an auto-inflatable life jacket was found near the scene, but none of the men were wearing life jackets.