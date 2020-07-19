Man drowns helping get 2 children to shore in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A 19-year-old man has drowned while trying to help get two family members to shore at McKinley Beach in Milwaukee, Milwaukee County sheriff's authorities said.

Sheriff’s office spokesman Scott Stiff said deputies were called around 8:45 p.m. Saturday about a person in distress in the water. Stiff told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that Jvarius Bankhead was wading in the water with two young relatives when they started having difficulty getting to shore due to the size of the waves.

Bankhead was able to get one of the children to shore safely. The other child was able to make it to shore, but Bankhead was swept under the water. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. Both of the children were unhurt.