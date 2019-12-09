Man drowns while trying to retrieve boat in Missouri River

PERU, Mo. (AP) — A man has drowned in northwest Missouri while attempting to retrieve a boat that was adrift on the Missouri River, authorities say.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol identified the victim as Benjamin Hirner, 30, of Mokane.

He went into the water Friday just north of where the Nishnabotna River flows into the Missouri River in Atchison County, the patrol says. A Nebraska Air National Guard helicopter flew him to a hospital in Omaha, Nebraska, where he was pronounced dead.

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources also assisted at the scene.