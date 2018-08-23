Man eludes police by running into cornfield

HERMISTON, Ore. (AP) — A man fleeing from police after a high-speed car chase ran into a 150-acre (61-hectare) cornfield and managed to escape after eluding authorities for five hours.

The Oregon State Police said Thursday that officers from several agencies formed a perimeter around the field near Hermiston and spotted the man several times in the corn.

They did not capture him despite using a drone and a police tracking dog.

The chase began when an OSP trooper clocked him driving 93 mph (150 kph) eastbound on Interstate 84.

The man then accelerated to 105 mph (169 kph), merged onto Interstate 82 and crashed into a guardrail.

The 2006 Silver Toyota pick-up truck had been stolen earlier Wednesday in Pendleton.