BELFAST, Maine (AP) — A man indicted in a decades-old cold case death in Maine is expected to plead guilty to a manslaughter charge on Friday.

Police arrested Kirt Damon Sr., of Stockton Springs, in 2020 and charged him with murder stemming from the death of Dorothea Burke, 63. Burke was last seen in 1984 at a Bucksport bar. Construction workers found her body several days later.