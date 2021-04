NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (AP) — Niagara Falls officials on Saturday identified a person who was found bludgeoned to death in a local apartment as a 26-year-old man.

Police officers found Wayne Jackson II, of Niagara Falls, severely beaten early Friday morning while responding to a reported disturbance. A city spokeswoman confirmed the victim's identity Saturday to The Buffalo News. Jackson was pronounced dead at the scene.