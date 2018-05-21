Man found dead at Maryland shelter evacuated for gas leak

CATONSVILLE, Md. (AP) — A man has been found dead at a men's shelter in Maryland that authorities say was evacuated for a carbon monoxide leak.

News outlets cite a release from Baltimore County Police and Fire that says the cause of the elderly man's death is unclear, as "virtually no gas" was detected in the Westside Men's Shelter dormitory where he was found. The man's identity hasn't been released.

One of the 67 clients evacuated from the facility was hospitalized. His current condition is unknown.

Emergency medical services Capt. Tim Rostkowski says firefighters were trying to determine the source of the leak.

The release says arrangements were being made to relocate the evacuated clients.