Man found dead in river near Springfield is identified

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — A man found dead in a river near Springfield has been identified, but the cause of death remains under investigation.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that the victim was Thomas Ray Woods. His body was found Monday morning in the Little Sac River. The two people who found the body flagged down a Greene County sheriff's deputy.

Cpl. James Craigmyle says the investigation is trying to determine if Woods' death was a suicide, homicide or accident. The investigation is looking into an SUV that had been parked nearby for about a week.

