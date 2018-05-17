Man found sleeping in parking lot after hitting a fire hydrant

FAIRFIELD — A man driving a pickup truck who hit a fire hydrant and was founding sleeping behind the wheel was facing a slew of charges.

Sergejs Gromvos, 45, of Bell Street, Bridgeport, was charged with driving under the influence, operating under suspension, failure to drive right, failure to obey a traffic signal and evading responsibility.

According to police, Gromvos was driving north on Black Rock Turnpike around 5:15 p.m. Saturday when he swerved, nearly hitting a mail truck, before striking the fire hydrant. He was found parked in the Star Towing lot, asleep, with the pickup truck running. Surveillance video recorded the accident and showed Gromvos going through a red light.

He failed field sobriety tests and was released after posting a $100 bond. Gromvos is scheduled to appear in state Superior Court in Bridgeport on May 24.