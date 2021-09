BRIGHTON, Colo. (AP) — A man convicted of vehicular homicide for hitting a car during a Facebook livestream that showed him speeding on a Colorado highway has been sentenced to 15 years in prison.

The Adams County District Attorney's Office says 44-year-old Bryan Kirby was sentenced on Friday. A jury convicted Kirby in July; he was also convicted of reckless manslaughter and leaving the scene of an accident causing death.