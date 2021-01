ELKO, Nev. (AP) — A judge has sentenced a 27-year-old man to life in prison for the 2018 murder of an Elko County homeowner during a home-invasion robbery.

The life sentence imposed recently on Alan Joseph David Honeyestewa for his first-degree murder conviction includes the possibility of parole after 20 years. However, he also was convicted of other crimes and his sentences add up to at least 34 years in prison, the Elko Daily Free Press reported Friday.