PITTSBURGH (AP) — A man who admitted firing more than a dozen shots into the entrance of a western Pennsylvania mall during a fight involving several people is now headed to prison.

Brandon Noel, 23, of McKeesport, was sentenced Thursday to a term of 2 1/2 to 5 years. He had pleaded guilty last November to an aggravated assault charge stemming from the incident at the Monroeville Mall in April 2019.