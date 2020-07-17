Man gets prison time, admits smuggling goods into Iran

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A man who pleaded guilty in New Hampshire to smuggling more than $100,000 worth of motors, pumps, valves and other items from the United States into Iran has been sentenced to nearly four years in federal prison.

The U.S. attorney’s office said Aiden Davidson, also known as Hamed Aliabadi, 32, is a citizen of Iran and a naturalized citizen of the U.S. He lived in Brighton, Massaschusetts. He was manager of a New Hampshire limited liability company called Golden Gate International.

Prosecutors said between December 2016 and August 2017, Davidson and Golden Gate smuggled goods from Savannah, Georgia, to a company that operated an online resale business in Tehran, Iran. But documents related to the shipments falsely identified the recipient as a Turkish freight company. Davidson was accused of willfully evading national security controls related to transactions with Iran.

Prosecutors said Davidson received approximately $1 million in international wire transfers to Golden Gate’s bank account in New Hampshire. Davidson was arrested in 2018 prior to boarding a flight from Atlanta to Turkey.

Davidson pleaded guilty in March.