Man gets probation for pointing laser pointer at aircraft

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A man who pleaded guilty to aiming a laser pointer at an Oklahoma City Police Department helicopter has been sentenced to probation.

Federal court records show that U.S. District Judge Joe Heaton sentenced 30-year-old Travis Allen Jones to three years' probation on Tuesday. Jones must also perform 104 hours of community service work and pay about $500 in restitution to police.

A federal indictment handed up in September alleged that a commercial airliner reported being struck with a green laser light while landing at Will Rogers World Airport on July 29. A police helicopter that responded to the area was also hit by the laser light.

Aviation officials say the concentrated light of laser pointers can cause eye damage and blind pilots, creating a dangerous situation for aircraft.