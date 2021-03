OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Authorities are investigating the death of a man being held on charges in a domestic abuse case in Omaha.

Pah Leh, 59, was found unresponsive in his Douglas County Jail cell early Sunday morning and was pronounced dead by paramedics, jail officials said. Leh had been booked into the jail on Thursday and charged with making terroristic threats and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony.