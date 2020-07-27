Man indicted in fatal shooting of 3 people in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A man was indicted Monday in the July 17 shooting deaths of three people in Portland.

Brett Edward Pruett, 58, faces murder charges in the deaths of Tashia Cobb, Elmer Hughes III, and Lawrence Murphy, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported.

Prosecutors said Pruett is accused of breaking into a house in Northeast Portland, where he used a gun to kill Murphy, 77. Pruett allegedly killed Cobb and Hughes during the same “criminal episode," court documents said.

Murphy lived across the street from Pruett’s listed address in 2019, according to state records.

Pruett allegedly also used a gun to seriously injure a family or household member the day before the triple homicide, the district attorney’s office said.

Pruett is charged with 11 counts of murder with a firearm, four counts of unlawful use of a weapon, two counts of burglary with a firearm, two counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm and one count of assault constituting domestic violence.

The Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office said a bail hearing date has not been scheduled. It wasn't immediately known if Pruett has a lawyer to comment for him.