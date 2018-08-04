https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/news/article/Man-injured-near-subway-after-being-struck-by-car-13132097.php
Man injured near subway after being struck by car
BOSTON (AP) — A Massachusetts pedestrian has been struck by a car near a transportation hub.
Boston police say a middle-aged man was hit by a car near the Ashmont subway stop in the neighborhood of Dorchester on Friday night.
The unidentified victim was taken to an area hospital shortly after 9:30 p.m.
Details about the victim's condition are unknown. No further information is available about the circumstances of the crash and whether a suspect has been detained.
View Comments