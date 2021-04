TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — A man gunned down his 9-year-old son and seven relatives of his two wives before killing himself Monday in southwestern Iran, state media reported.

The 50-year-old man also allegedly wounded three others in the shootings in the city of Ahvaz, the report by the official IRNA news agency said. It had no details on the fate of the two wives. Polygamy is legal in Iran.