Man killed during single-vehicle motorcycle crash

WALPOLE, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts man has been killed during a single-vehicle motorcycle crash.

Police say town emergency personnel responded to reports of a crash in Walpole shortly after 10:45 p.m. Friday.

A 20-year-old Medfield man was taken to Norwood Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police are currently conducting a crash reconstruction.

The victim's identity has not been released. Walpole is 27 miles south of Boston/