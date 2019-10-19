Man killed in canoeing accident on Tennessee River

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (AP) — Authorities say a Tennessee man died when his canoe capsized on an Alabama river.

News outlets report that the accident occurred Friday evening near Scottsboro on the Tennessee River.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says 51-year-old Gregory Lawson from Hixon, Tennessee was killed when the canoe capsized.

A woman with Lawson was able to swim to shore for help.

State authorities said Saturday that the incident remains under investigation.