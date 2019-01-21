Man nominated to lead police to visit Baltimore this week

BALTIMORE (AP) — The man nominated to be Baltimore's next police commissioner is visiting the city this week as he prepares to move from New Orleans.

Mayor Catherine Pugh tells the Baltimore Sun that Michael Harrison has no official business planned this week. Her office says he will begin Feb. 11 as acting commissioner.

Harrison retired Friday from the New Orleans Police Department, where he had been police chief since 2014.

Among Harrison's tasks is implementing a civil rights decree. An independent monitor has said that process will take longer than expected.

And Baltimore police are trying to decrease crime, which has surged recently.

Pugh must send Harrison's nomination to the city council for approval. Council members then must hold a final vote within three meetings or else his nomination is automatically approved.

