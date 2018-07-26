Man not charged with trespassing after being gored by bison

GOLDEN POND, Ky. (AP) — Authorities say a Tennessee man will not be charged with trespassing or harassing wildlife after he was attacked while apparently trying to pet a wild bison.

The Clarksville Leaf Chronicle reports that Land Between the Lakes National Recreation Area spokesman Chris Joyner announced the decision Wednesday. The 37-year-old man entered a restricted area at Land Between the Lakes on July 4 and approached a herd of bison.

Joyner has said a witness told authorities it appeared the man was going to pet a bison. Joyner said the man, whose identity hasn't been released, got within 10 feet (3 meters) of the animal before it charged at him. The bison gored the man, who suffered severe chest wounds. The man was recovering and in stable condition.

