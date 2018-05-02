Man pinched for loitering on school grounds

FAIRFIELD — A Margemere Drive man was charged with loitering after he was found sitting by the front door of Osborn Hill School on Friday around lunchtime.

Cameron K. Root, 43, was charged with loitering on school grounds and simple trespass. Police said Root, who had a backpack with him, had no reason to be on school property.

He was released on a promise to appear in state Superior Court in Bridgeport on May 4, and was turned over to his mother.