Man pleads guilty to lying to get over $55K from CARES Act

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A former New Hampshire man has pleaded guilty to making false statements to receive over $55,000 in federal CARES Act relief funds aimed at helping small businesses during the coronavirus pandemic.

According to court documents and statements, the man lied about his payroll to obtain three loans, falsely stating his annual income and generating a false IRS form inflating his 2020 earnings. He received loans under the Paycheck Protection Program and the Small Business Administration's Economic Injury Disaster Loan.