Man punches 72-year-old vet in the face over mask comment

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Spokane police say they've arrested the man accused of breaking a 72-year-old veteran’s jaw in a hotel lobby.

KHQ-TV reports Spokane police say 35-year-old Cody P. Hansen was arrested at a home after receiving an anonymous tip. Hansen will remain in the Spokane County Jail until he can be transported back to King County.

The victim told police he made a comment to Hansen’s girlfriend about not wearing a mask before being attacked. Hansen punched the 72-year-old, partially disabled veteran in the face multiple times.

King County prosecutors have charged Hansen with second-degree assault. His bail was set at $10,000 for the assault arrest.

Hansen also has a warrant for his arrest out of of Alaska for drugs charges.