BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A former Dickinson man convicted of stealing mail and checks from mailboxes was sentenced Thursday to four years in prison.

Ryan Gregory Lee, 43, of Little Elm, Texas, pleaded guilty in November to four counts of bank fraud, two counts of aggravated identity fraud and one count of possession of stolen mail. U.S. District Judge Daniel Hovland also ordered Lee to pay back nearly $3,500.