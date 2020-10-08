Man sentenced for threatening schools via social media

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — A Georgia man was sentenced Tuesday to 18 months in prison for making threats against schools in Alabama and Georgia using a fake Facebook account.

U.S. Attorney Louis V. Franklin, Sr. said Levi Calhoun, III, a 29-year-old man from Georgetown, Georgia, was given the prison sentence for making threats against schools and conveying false information

Federal prosecutors said Calhoun had pleaded guilty to the charges and admitted that last year he created a fake Facebook account to spread threats that someone would use explosive devices and firearms to attack schools in Eufaula, Alabama and Quitman County, Georgia.

Prosecutors said the judge pointed out the disruption and anxiety Calhoun’s actions caused the communities, including students, parents and school administrators.