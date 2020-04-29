Man sentenced in murder of man who shot Columbia activist

An Illinois man who fatally shot a man who had killed a Columbia community activist has been sentenced to 17 years in prison.

Laron Nesbitt, 25, of Calumet City, Illinois, was sentenced Monday after pleading guilty to second-degree murder in the January 2019 shooting of 20-year-old Deonte Gainwell. Nesbitt was originally charged with first-degree murder.

Authorities believed Gainwell was at a drug deal when he was shot. His body was found in his car, KMIZ reported.

Gainwell shot and killed community activist Ahmonta Harris in November 2018. Harris' family and friends rejected Gainwell's report that Harris broke into his house and demanded money before he was shot. Prosecutors said evidence supported Gainwell's story.

Harris had a criminal record but also often attended community meetings to urge young people to stay away from violence.