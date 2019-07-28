Man seriously hurt in a boat crash on the Meramec River

WASHINGTON, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say one man has been hurt in a boat crash on the Meramec River in eastern Missouri.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the crash happened Saturday evening when a boat made a sudden turn to avoid a gravel bar in Franklin County.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a nearby boat couldn't stop in time to avoid hitting the vessel. The collision sent 31-year-old Jared Benson, of St. Clair, to a hospital with serious injuries.

