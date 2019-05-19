Man shoots at aggressive dog, strikes neighbor in leg

SEATTLE (AP) — A Washington state man who tried to shoot an aggressive dog instead fired a shot that hit his neighbor.

KOMO-television reports the shooting occurred shortly after 5:30 p.m. Saturday in Federal Way.

Police say a man tried to shoot an aggressive pit bull in the area.

A bullet hit his neighbor in the leg.

The neighbor was transported to Harborview Medical Center.

Police say the injury is not life-threatening.

The shooting is under investigation.

