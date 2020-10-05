Man shot, killed in home improvement store parking lot

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A man was shot to death in the parking lot of a Philadelphia home improvement store in the middle of the day, authorities said.

The 21-year-old was hit nine times by gunfire just after 1 p.m. Monday in the Lowe's parking lot in south Philadelphia, police said.

The man was taken to Jefferson University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead about 15 minutes after the shooting. His name wasn't immediately released. No arrests were immediately reported.

The homicide appeared to be the 356th of the year in Philadelphia, equaling the toll for all of last year with the homicide rate running 38 percent ahead of last year in the city, according to the police tally.