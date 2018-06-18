Man stealing cars at dealerships across South Carolina

SUMTER, S.C. (AP) — Police across South Carolina are trying to find a man who is taking cars from dealerships across the state.

Sumter County deputies said Monday the man most recently stole a new car from a Sumter dealership, drove it to Beaufort and left it at a dealership there before stealing another car.

Sheriff's spokesman Ken Bell said in a release the man changes the subject when a salesperson asks for his license, then gets the keys to test drive the car alone and never comes back.

Bell says the suspect has stolen several cars this way across the Midlands and Lowcountry.