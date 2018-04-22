https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/news/article/Man-suffers-serious-injuries-in-motorcycle-crash-12855254.php
Man suffers serious injuries in motorcycle crash
Published 3:32 pm, Sunday, April 22, 2018
HAMDEN, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut man involved in a motorcycle crash has been seriously injured.
Police say 28-year-old Eric Weinstein of North Haven was driving a motorcycle when he hit a car shortly after 7:50 p.m. Saturday.
Hamden Fire Rescue responded to the scene and transported Weinstein to Yale-New Haven Hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries.
There is no information from police on whether the 54-year-old man who was driving the car was also injured. An investigation into the crash is ongoing.
View Comments