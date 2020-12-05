Man suspected in New Mexico homicide fatally shot in Arizona

TONOPAH, Ariz. (AP) — A man accused of killing a New Mexico woman was fatally shot Friday after he fired at law enforcement officials who were trying to arrest him in Arizona, the FBI said.

Leonard Francis Kieren, 60, was pronounced dead in a remote area in Tonopah, about 50 miles west of Phoenix, the FBI said. The agency said members of its Violent Crimes Task Force were executing a federal arrest warrant around 12:30 p.m. when Kieren fired at them, and they shot back, killing him.

Kieren was accused in the Nov. 22 shooting death of Kathleen Lorraine Vigil, 57, at her home near San Ildefonso Pueblo, the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office said.

A man called 911 to report the shooting and said Vigil was his girlfriend. The 911 call was traced back to a number belonging to Kieren, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.

Authorities said Kieren had an address in Buckeye, which is 25 miles from Tonopah.