Man testified he chopped up wife's body to keep his children

OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — A man charged after investigators found him and two young children in a Kansas storage shed with bags of his wife's remains says he cut up her body to protect his family.

During a preliminary hearing Tuesday, 36-year-old Justin Rey testified that dismembered his wife's body at a Kansas City, Missouri, hotel in October 2017. Investigators later found him and two small children with the remains at a Lenexa, Kansas, storage unit. He said he was taking the remains back to Arizona for burial.

Rey has said his wife died in childbirth but also told investigators she committed suicide.

The Kansas City Star reports a not guilty plea was entered for Rea.

Rey is charged in Kansas and Missouri with child endangerment. He's charged with abandonment of corpse in Missouri. He isn't charged in his wife's killing.

