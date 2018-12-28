Man tests positive for Legionnaires', dies from pneumonia

HASTINGS, Mich. (AP) — A 92-year-old man has died from pneumonia after testing positive last month in a western Michigan hospital for Legionnaires' disease.

The man was treated at Spectrum Health Pennock Hospital in Hastings, southeast of Grand Rapids. He was discharged to a rehab center and later died.

The hospital tested its water system on Dec. 12 after the man's positive test for Legionnaires' was confirmed. Tests results of the system were positive for Legionella bacteria.

MLive.com reports that Barry-Eaton District Health Medical Director Daniel Woodall said it's not possible to determine if the man's death was related to Legionnaires' disease which is a type of pneumonia caused by bacteria that thrive in warm water.

A Legionnaires' outbreak killed at least 12 people in the Flint area in 2014 and 2015.